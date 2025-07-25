The Brief Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced he will not seek a third term. For Democrats, it's launched a sprint for candidates to enter the race. Some Republicans had already launched their campaigns.



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' decision not to seek a third term didn't change much for Republicans. But for Democrats, it changes everything.

Democratic race

What they're saying:

A day after Evers' announcement, the marathon to 2026 started with a sprint from fellow Democrats on Friday.

First up, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez launched her campaign. Minutes later, she spoke with FOX6 News.

"We’re going to have to do more for Wisconsinites for certain things they need that have not happened. We’ve had a Republican-led legislature, so as governor I am going to fight for those things," said Rodriguez.

"I am going to fight for better public schools, I am going to fight for better health care, I am going to fight for lower cost of housing, I am going to fight for union workers and jobs and make sure we reverse Act 10."

David Crowley, Sara Rodriguez

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said he will run for governor, although the official launch will be later.

"Time is of the essence," he said. "The GOP has two candidates already in this race. They're organized, and they're knocking on doors, they're fundraising, and every day that we take a step back is a day that they're going to get ahead of us."

What's next:

There are more Democrats who are also thinking about running for governor.

Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes told FOX6 he is considering a run, as are State Sen. Kelda Roys and State Sen. Chris Larson. Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday said he has no comment on whether he will run.

Republicans running

The other side:

On the Republican side, Washington County Executive Josh Shoemann has already launched his gubernatorial campaign.

"Look at the governance of a lot of the candidates who have already announced, a lot of the ones who are likely to announce, it’s not a great track record: More government spending and less money in your pocket," Schoemann said. "Washington County has done the opposite. Our focus is on the people."

Bill Berrien, Josh Schoemann

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Bill Berrien is also running on the GOP side.

"My motto is prosperity for everyone through work, and nowhere is that going to resonate more powerfully than right here in Wisconsin," he said.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who represents Wisconsin's 7th District, told FOX6 News the odds of him running are "probably better than 50/50."

"I've been using a steady, methodical process, to go through this, and I’m going to make a decision here in the next 30 to 60 days," the Republican added.

David King announced he is running for governor as an Independent.

Wisconsin State Capitol

National spotlight

Dig deeper:

Analysts said the Wisconsin race for governor is gaining national attention and will also reflect on national politics. Republicans are seeking the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

"On our side, I think it’s fairly easy to say that the winner of our primary is going to be the one that's endorsed by Donald Trump, there’s just no question about that," said Republican strategist Bill McCoshen.

"They’re doing this in the midst of debate and discussion Democrats are having about how to respond to President Trump, how to counter President Trump, and whether the party needs to zig back to the center or the party needs to be more aggressive," political analyst Craig Gilbert said. "I think we’re going to start to get cues from all of these Democrats about where they sit in some of those debates that Democrats are having nationally."

Confirmed candidates

What they're saying:

FOX6 News spoke to four candidates for governor – Schoemann, Berrien, Rodriguez and King – on air on Friday.