Wisconsin governor race; Republican Josh Schoemann announces campaign

article

The Brief Josh Schoemann, a Republican and Washington County Executive, has announced his campaign to run for Wisconsin governor in 2026. Democratic Governor Tony Evers has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election, stating he will decide after the state budget is finalized. Schoemann will seek the Republican nomination in what’s expected to be a competitive gubernatorial election in 2026.



Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann officially launched his campaign for governor on Sunday with a campaign rally near his home in West Bend.

What we know:

Schoeman, a Republican, focused his speech on public service, affordability and local reform. He was joined by family, friends, supporters and local officials as he laid out his plans for Wisconsin’s future.

Related article

"Our parents and grandparents can’t afford to retire here," Schoeman said. "Let's reclaim Wisconsin… Forward. Together."

Schoemann touted his record as county executive, including property tax collections, cutting staff by nearly 25%, and reforming housing and election polices.

Schoemann will seek the Republican nomination in what’s expected to be a competitive gubernatorial election in 2026.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The other side:

Democratic Governor Tony Evers has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election, stating he will decide after the state budget is finalized.

Evers has repeatedly said he will announce his intentions after the state budget is passed and signed into law, which typically happens around early July.