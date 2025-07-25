David Crowley taking steps toward entering race for governor

article

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said in a statement released Friday that he is taking steps toward entering the race for governor.

The news comes after Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday that he will not seek a third term in 2026.

"I care deeply about the direction Wisconsin takes from here. It is more important than ever that Wisconsin continues to have strong leadership," said David Crowley. "In the weeks ahead, I will be taking steps toward entering the race for Governor. The stakes are simply too high to sit on the sidelines."

David Crowley's full statement:

"Governor Tony Evers has been a steady, principled leader during some of the most turbulent times in Wisconsin’s history. He protected our democracy when it was under siege. He defended public education when it was on the chopping block. And he governed with integrity, decency, and a deep belief in doing what’s right—not what’s politically easy.

"I’ve been proud to work alongside Governor Evers, and I’ve seen firsthand how his leadership has made a real difference in people’s lives across Wisconsin. From expanding access to affordable healthcare to standing up for reproductive rights to investing in our communities, his impact will be felt for generations.

"As he steps away from the Governor’s race, I want to thank him for his service, his friendship, and his unwavering commitment to the people of Wisconsin.

"I care deeply about the direction Wisconsin takes from here. It is more important than ever that Wisconsin continues to have strong leadership. In the weeks ahead, I will be taking steps toward entering the race for Governor. The stakes are simply too high to sit on the sidelines.

"Governor Evers has laid a strong foundation. I believe it’s our responsibility to build on that progress—and I look forward to engaging in that conversation with the people of Wisconsin."

More potential candidates

Dig deeper:

Campaign staff for Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez told FOX6 they are considering runs too.

Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes confirmed to FOX6 directly that he's thinking about it.

State Sen. Kelda Roys of Madison was the only one to address it in an interview.

Insiders are floating six other people: Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski, Attorney General Josh Kaul and former WisDems Chair Ben Wikler.

No one responded to questions on Thursday.

Additionally, State Rep. Ryan Clancy, State Rep. Francesca Hong and State Sen. Chris Larson declined comment or didn't commit to anything yet.

The other side:

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and suburban Milwaukee businessman Bill Berrien are running as Republicans. Others, including U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and state Senate President Mary Felzkowski, are considering it.