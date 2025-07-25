Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez announces run for Wisconsin governor

The Brief Wisconsin Democratic Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez announced Friday that she is running for governor, the day after the incumbent decided against seeking a third term. Wisconsin’s 2026 governor’s race is open with no incumbent running for the first time since 2010. Rodriguez has been lieutenant governor since 2023.



Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez officially launched her campaign for Governor of Wisconsin on Friday, July 25.

Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday that he will not seek a third term in 2026, creating the first open race for governor in the battleground state in 16 years.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez speaks on the first night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., on Monday, August 19, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Sara Rodriguez statement

What they're saying:

"We are in a precarious moment in our history and we need leaders who will stand up for Wisconsin, who understand the challenges facing families here and who believe deeply in our ability to build a stronger future for our children. That’s why as a Wisconsinite, a daughter of a veteran and union member, a mom and your Lieutenant Governor, I’m proud to be announcing my campaign for Governor," said Sara Rodriguez.

"From working the night shift in a busy emergency room to serving as your Lieutenant Governor, I’ve spent my life tackling real problems with practical solutions. Along with Governor Evers, we’ve protected reproductive freedom, invested in public education and rebuilt our economy, and we must keep building on that progress, especially with a Democratic legislature within reach. I can promise you this: I will fight every single day as Governor to ensure that our families have more money in their pockets, our businesses and workers are thriving, and our children have the education and opportunities for the brightest future possible."

Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez and Governor Tony Evers greets guests at a campaign rally at the Washington Park Senior Center on September 24, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"First, we’ve got a maniac in the White House. His tariffs are killing our farmers and his policies are hurting our kids. Next, our legislature refuses to expand Medicaid, even though 41 other states have done it," Rodriguez narrates in the video. "With a Democratic governor, we can finally expand Medicaid and boost our healthcare workforce, strengthen our farms, unions, and small businesses, fund our public schools, and give teachers the raise they’ve earned. That’s the right path, and it’s what you and your family deserve."

Related article

About Sara Rodriguez

Dig deeper:

A registered nurse with master’s degrees in public health and nursing from Johns Hopkins University, Rodriguez previously served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer at the CDC and as an executive in both public and private healthcare systems. She founded her own small business, was a vice president at a Fortune 100 company, and led population health strategy at one of the largest healthcare systems in the Midwest.

Rodriguez was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2020, flipping a suburban Milwaukee seat. She now serves as Wisconsin’s 46th Lieutenant Governor, elected in 2022 alongside Governor Tony Evers. She enters the race with a broad coalition of support and plans to begin a statewide listening tour next month.