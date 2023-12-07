Wisconsin eye drops homicide; Jessy Kurczewski sentencing

article

Jessy Kurczewski, the woman convicted of killing her friend with eye drops, will be sentenced on Dec. 7.

A Waukesha County jury found Jessy Kurczewski guilty in the death of Lynn Hernan. Kurczewski was also found guilty of the theft charges against her.

Ultimately, the jury determined Kurczewski poisoned Hernan with eye drops. She stole tens of thousands of dollars from Hernan's bank account while she was alive. Kurczewski forced Hernan's signature and took out loans and credit cards in Hernan's name – and stole thousands more from Hernan's estate after she died.

The defense brought in witnesses to testify Hernan was sick and suicidal.

Jessy Kurczewski

Hernan died in October 2018. At the time, police thought her death was a suicide. It was not until months later when toxicology reports came back and a second beneficiary of Hernan's will started asking financial questions – that the death was ruled a homicide.

Days before her sentencing, Jessy Kurczewski is now without a lawyer.

Prosecutors say Kurczewski wrote a 37-page letter to a friend. The woman turned the documents over to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department last week.

In the letter, she wrote:



"I did not kill Lynn [Hernan] nor did I assist, nor did I ever steal a dime from her" and ""I trust you and whether you help or not, this is something I need you to take to your grave."

From Jessy Kurczewski's letter to a friend

Kurczewski asked the friend to forge documents and even pretend to be Hernan in a voice recording to back up a story that Hernan was sick and died by suicide.

The penalty for the homicide charge alone is mandatory life in prison.