Eye drops homicide; attorneys ask to withdraw before sentencing

The woman convicted of killing her friend with eye drops tried to create a new alibi.

Days before her sentencing, Jessy Kurczewski is now without a lawyer.

Prosecutors say Kurczewski wrote a 37-page letter to a friend. The woman turned the documents over to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department last week.

In the letter, she wrote:



"I did not kill Lynn [Hernan] nor did I assist, nor did I ever steal a dime from her" and ""I trust you and whether you help or not, this is something I need you to take to your grave."

Kurczewski asked the friend to forge documents and even pretend to be Hernan in a voice recording to back up a story that Hernan was sick and died by suicide.

Kurczewski wrote verbatim what she wanted said on tape.

"Nobody’s going to know if it’s her or not, it’s been five years," Kurczewski wrote.

She even suggests playing a movie or music in the background that Hernan liked.

Kurczewski added, "just be cautious that it's music or a movie from before her death if you do that, so it doesn’t raise a red flag."

Kurczewski even gave instructions on how to make a fake written confession look notarized. The letter is dated 2016 and states Hernan killed her own mother with eye drops and lived with guilt.

Prosecutors say Kurczewski wrote these letters on the back of notes she took during her trial last month.

Kurczewski’s attorneys have filed motions to withdraw from the case.

"My own interests of protecting my law license of 27 years are at issue here," attorney Donna Kuchler said.

It’s unclear what any of Kurczewski’s attorneys knew about this plot. Only Kuchler replied, saying "no comment."