Extreme heat poses pet safety concerns; here's what you can do

Pets don't know extreme heat is coming, a warning issued for Wednesday, but it’s important they’re as prepared as their owners.

Even for a dog named "Sunny," the sun could prove too much.

"He’s just staying home all day tomorrow," said Josie Huffman, Sunny's owner.

With extreme heat forecasted, the main advice it to take pets on short walks.

"Really just potty breaks," said Katie Hartlund with the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. "It does not take long for animals to get heat stroke."

Dog at Estabrook Park

Hartlund said it’s especially important to keep flat-faced dogs and cats out of the sun, as well as overweight pets and ones with dark coats.

"Animals can’t regulate their temperature like we can," she said. "If you’re seeing it, you want to put rubbing alcohol on their pads. That does help cool animals pretty quickly, but you don’t want to do too much."

If you don’t have air conditioning, fans can still keep air moving. The Wisconsin Humane Society recommends keeping pets in the coolest part of your house, like the basement, and always leaving them cool, fresh water. You can also get a towel wet and put it in the freezer – using that for short periods of time while it's still cold as a way to help keep your pet cool.

With the heat, Bentley's Pet Stuff grooming manager Willow Rosenau said taking care of pets can include items like lick mats and toys filled with wet food or bone broth.

"If you pop it in the freezer, it’s a fun toy for your pet to cool off with," Rosenau said.

"We do a lot of frozen carrots, frozen green beans," said Huffman.

MADACC said dog houses actually won't help in Wednesday's heat, just intensify it. If you see your pet suffering signs of heat stroke – symptoms like excessive panting, vomiting and seizures – make sure to call your vet.