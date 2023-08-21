Wisconsin extreme heat: Feels-like temperature could top 110°F

Hot and humid weather is going to take over the Midwest and southern portions of the United States the week of Aug. 21.

The most intense heat will remain just off to the west of southeast Wisconsin, but we will experience the hottest days so far this summer. High temps are going to rise into the mid and upper 90s on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 24.

The hottest high temperature Milwaukee in the summer of 2023 so far was 91°F on June 30, July 5, July 14, and July 25.

Due to high relative humidity returning in addition to the hot temperatures, this will significantly raise heat indices or feels-like temperatures during this time. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch starting in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 23 through the evening on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Feel-like temperatures could feel like 110°F+ on Wednesday and 100°F+ on Thursday.

When heat indices are this high, it is important to take proper precautions if spending time outside to prevent negative health impacts. Heat exhaustion and heat strokes will be a concern if you aren't cautious.

To reduce your risk for heath impacts you can: limit time outdoors, take a break from being outside and enter an air-conditioned facility, drink plenty of water, wear a hat and light colored clothing to keep you cooler, have a portable fan. No only will it be hot for humans, but pets that go outside will be impacted as well.

With surface air temperatures in the middle 90s, this can cause concrete to be close to 130°F and asphalt to be close to 150°F. This can quickly and easily harm the paws of animals. Best time to take them outside will be in the morning and evening hours and/or put protective shoes on them.

Wednesday, Aug. 23 will be the hottest day of the week and the most concerning for dangerous heat index values. However, we are keeping a close eye on Thursday, Aug. 24 as there will be two factors that could suppress high temperatures and heat index values.

The first is a cold front that will be moving through on Thursday. If the front moves in quicker, this would limit temperatures from warming too high. If the front moves slower, then temperatures could slightly be higher.

The second is a northeasterly wind off of Lake Michigan. This will keep the heat away from lakeshore areas, and it could keep inland areas cooler too if the breeze pushes further inland.

The FOX6 Weather Experts will monitor the forecast closely – and provide important updates as needed.