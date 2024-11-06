Trump, Baldwin win in Wisconsin; split-ticket voter shares decision

The Brief Both Republican President-Elect Donald Trump and Democrat Tammy Baldwin claimed victory in Wisconsin. FOX6 News went looking for – and found – someone who said they voted for both. Wisconsin proved to be a battleground where anything could happen.



Wisconsin is split. Both Republican President-Elect Donald Trump and Democrat Tammy Baldwin claimed victory in the battleground state following Tuesday's elections.

FOX6 News went looking for voters who said they voted for both Trump and Baldwin and was met with mixed reactions and emotions, but mostly the question: "How?"

"People are talking about it, but I think people are like me, like, ‘How did this happen?’" said Dan Klemack.

In Milwaukee County, Baldwin's challenger in the U.S. Senate race, Republican Eric Hovde, received about 6,300 fewer votes than Trump. As people walked by, a split-ticket voter at first proved hard to find. Eventually, FOX6 found one.

"I feel like we are more safer and better off with Trump," said Naqualon Gibson. "With the Tammy Baldwin lady, I don’t really know too much about her. She just seemed like the better candidate, and plus we already elected her before."

Other voters said splitting their ticket was something they deeply thought about. Jada Wilson said she considered voting for Baldwin when it came down to women's rights.

"That was a very big decision for me actually, so it’s pretty crazy you guys are asking this because I thought I was the only one that was thinking about that," she said. "It didn’t quite sell me, but it almost did, I would say."

No matter how you voted, one thing held true in the swing state: Anything can happen. One positive thing people noted on Wednesday was, no matter how they voted, they felt their vote made a difference in battleground Wisconsin.

