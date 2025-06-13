The Brief Wisconsin Democrats will elect a new party chair at this year's state convention. Ben Wikler is credited with transforming the party into a fundraising powerhouse. The convention may provide insight into whether Evers intends to run for reelection.



Wisconsin Democrats will elect a new party chair at this year's state convention, which runs Saturday and Sunday.

Who will replace Ben Wikler?

Delegates will decide who will succeed WisDems Chair Ben Wikler. In April, the party announced that he would not seek a fourth term. He was first elected in 2019.

Wikler is credited with transforming the party into a fundraising powerhouse that helped lead to some big wins for Democrats statewide during his tenure – including successful reelection campaigns for Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Three candidates, Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy among them, have emerged to succeed Wikler. Sarah Abel, WisDems executive director, said whoever wins will have big shoes to fill.

"I think the qualities that each of these candidates bring are similar. They have knowledge of how to run and win elections. They have some knowledge when it comes to fundraising, and they have knowledge when it comes to messaging and media," she said. "I think those are the really core things, understanding our organizing and our county parties, who are the backbone of this state party, is really important, and I think all three candidates understand that."

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Brian Schimming was reelected to his second term in December.

The convention could also provide insight into whether Gov. Tony Evers intends to run for reelection.

Evers has repeatedly said he won't make a decision about whether to run for a third term in 2026 until after the upcoming state budget is done. Earlier this month, Senate Republicans said they were confident the Legislature would pass a budget that Evers would sign into law.

Abel said she is hopeful the governor will decide to run for a third term.

"I'm not going to question his decisions on when he should be making those decisions," she said. "I certainly hope he will run again. He's been an incredible leader for this state and for our party. And you know, we're looking to our entire convention theme is ‘Road to 2026.’ We're looking to flip the state House and state Senate to give him partners to work with, so we can hopefully finally pass some legislation."

Evers is listed as the final speaker before a keynote address on Saturday night.