Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler will not seek reelection

The Brief Ben Wikler, Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, will not seek reelection. Wikler announced his decision in a letter to Wisconsin Democrats. Wikler said in his letter he wants to "take a breath" and explore new ways to advance Democratic causes.



Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler will not seeking reelection to a fourth term, a news release from the party stated on Thursday, April 10. Wikler's current term ends in June.

Wikler bowing out

What we know:

The news that Wikler would not seek reelection came in the form of a letter to Wisconsin Democrats. It reads as follows:

"It's been the honor of my life to serve as your Chair.

"Our state party is now in extraordinarily strong shape, we have secured a pro-democracy Supreme Court majority for at least the next two years, and Democrats are poised to win a trifecta in 2026.

"Now is the right time for me to take a breath, and to find new ways to advance the fight for a country that works for working people, and one that honors every person's fundamental freedom and dignity. When my third term as chair ends this June, I will be passing the torch.

"I'm going to take some time to figure out what's next, and to spend time with a family that I fiercely love but haven't seen enough of. I'll keep you posted at benwikler.com.

"As I plan my own next chapter, I have enormous confidence in the phenomenal team at our state party, our superstar volunteers, our elected leaders, and in our mighty coalition. Wisconsin Democrats are in extraordinary shape to win, in 2026 and beyond. Our bench is deep, our staff is world-class, and our grassroots are unstoppable. As Trump, Musk, and the GOP shred our economy, our rights, and our democracy, our mission has never been more urgent.

"Wisconsin Democrats will elect their next chair at our state convention in the Wisconsin Dells this June 14-15, and I have no doubt that our party's core strategy—a permanent campaign that organizes and communicates year-round in every community and in every corner of Wisconsin—will reach new heights and continue to innovate under the banner of the next leadership team."

What they're saying:

Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Joe Zepecki

"Every conversation I've had about the future of our party gets to the same place: Democrats have got to do better when it comes to how we communicate our message. We need more effective communicators, period. I've given long, serious thought to how we do that and up our game. Now, my plan is to spend the next week talking with Party members and leaders across the state about that vision to see if they're ready to shake things up. Stay tuned."

What's next:

All Democratic Party of Wisconsin elected offices will be up for election to a two-year term at the WisDems state party convention this June 14-15.

Anyone interested in running for state party office can visit wisdems.org/2025convention for more information on how to run.