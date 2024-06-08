Wisconsin Democrats convene in Milwaukee, look to build momentum

article

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is hosting its 2024 convention in Milwaukee this weekend – looking to build momentum in the battleground state.

Wisconsin is expected to be one of the most pivotal states in the 2024 presidential election.

"I hope the folks in Wisconsin understand the power they have," said Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Committee chair. "This is probably the battleground state."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All eyes are on the rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Polls show the two are neck-and-neck in Wisconsin; Real Clear Politics' polling average has Trump leading Biden by 0.1% in the state.

"Together, we are going to reelect Biden and Harris," said Ben Wikler, Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair.

Joe Biden; Donald Trump

The potential toss-up drove Democrats in Milwaukee to encourage people to vote blue.

"Our party is a party of hope, their party is a party of fear," Harrison said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was also in Milwaukee on Saturday to promote the Democratic ticket.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"A president that believes in American values and is working to make progress," Pritzker said of Biden. "On the other hand, you have a guy who is working to make bail."

Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard delivered the opposite message on Friday.

"It’s important for leaders in the Republican Party to go out and go to places where they may not be in a dark red Republican state," she said.

Related article

Gabbard ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, left the party in 2022 and now identifies as an independent. She spoke at a Republican event in Brookfield on Friday before heading to Dane County to rally support for Trump.

"Every single one of these counties is going to make a difference," said Gabbard.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin 2024 State Convention reconvenes on Sunday morning. The party will announce which leaders will attend the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Wisconsin Republicans held their own convention a few weeks ago, while the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee is nearly a month away.