Expand / Collapse search

COVID hospitalizations: National Guard assists in SE Wisconsin

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

DHS COVID update

DHS COVID update

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers announced in January that National Guard troops would help ease staffing shortages at Wisconsin hospitals and nursing homes.

Thursday, it was announced that 70 more National Guard members finished training, and some will be placed in southeastern Wisconsin. Fifty others had previously been assigned to long-term care facilities.

"Since last month, this effort is providing staffing support from approximately 117 National Guard members at 17 skilled nursing facilities around the state," said Deb Standridge with the DHS.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said placement for the newly-trained members include Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and Glendale. Troops were trained as certified nursing assistants and then sent to health care facilities with inadequate staffing. The National Guard is also on hand to help allow for more hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

The latest data shows, statewide, 92% of intensive care unit beds are in use, and 1,400 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 complications in Wisconsin. Of those 1,400, 296 patients are in ICU beds.

Evers said another wave of troops is expected to train as certified nursing assistants in the coming weeks.

Wisconsin DHS: COVID cases 'critically high' in all counties
article

Wisconsin DHS: COVID cases 'critically high' in all counties

Officials with the Wisconsin DHS on Thursday reminded residents that wearing a mask can still make a difference in COVID-19 spread.

Proposed MPS breakup, Gov. Evers reacts to GOP proposal
article

Proposed MPS breakup, Gov. Evers reacts to GOP proposal

Republican lawmakers in Madison are circulating a bill that would dismantle Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) – dividing it into smaller districts.

Open Record: Politics of public safety
article

Open Record: Politics of public safety

As violent crime continues to surge and major elections loom in Wisconsin, we explore the politics of public safety.