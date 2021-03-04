Wisconsin Center to host volleyball, 1st non-governmental event since DNC

article

There will be volleyball played at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee this coming weekend. This, after the Milwaukee Health Department approved a safety plan to allow the event -- the first non-governmental client in the building since the Democratic National Convention.

On March 6 and 7, the Wisconsin Juniors Volleyball Club will have two days of volleyball tournaments in the exhibit hall. Subsequent tournaments will take place the following three weekends of March hosted by the Badger Region Volleyball Association.

Marty Brooks, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Center District, issued the following statement in a news release:

"This is a major milestone and will give us a glimpse into the future of large gatherings. I’m proud of the hard work our team has put in to allow us to welcome youth sports back at the Wisconsin Center. From sanitation to security measures, our team is well-versed on all protocols in place, and we worked closely with the Milwaukee Health Department on this endeavor. Tournament participants and attendees should feel confident their health and safety are our number one priority."

A news release says early on in the pandemic, the Wisconsin Center District (WCD) established COVID-19 guidelines at each of its facilities to ensure the safety of visitors and employees with temperature checks upon entering, mask requirements, high frequency air circulation, and sanitation between visitors. Additionally, each of the WCD’s buildings are GBAC STAR™ accredited, the gold standard for prepared facilities.

Wisconsin Juniors is expected to bring about 4,000 attendees over the weekend and more than $1.8 million in estimated economic impact to the Milwaukee area. Badger Region has an estimated economic impact of $1.8 million its first week, $1.6 million the second week, and about $1.3 million its third week. Badger Region attendees will range from 3,000 to 4,000 attendees each weekend.

For additional information and to learn more about the WCD’s COVID-19 guidelines, you are invited to visit wcd.org.