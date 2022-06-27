Wisconsin abortion ban: Milwaukee leaders urge repeal in committee vote

article

The Steering and Rules Committee of the Milwaukee Common Council voted on Monday, June 27 to urge state lawmakers to repeal Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban.

The motion now heads to the full council for consideration at its next meeting. If it passes there, a lobbyist will head to Madison to lobby for the repeal on behalf of the city.

Monday's committee meeting lasted only about 12 minutes. Roughly 140 comments were submitted on the repeal issue. It was not clear how many were in favor or against the matter.

This is a developing story.