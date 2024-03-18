WIS 20 project in Walworth, Racine Counties, work to resume

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will resume work along WIS 20 in Walworth and Racine Counties on March 25.

The work will take place from the Village of East Troy to the Village of Waterford. Work will be done in two stages this construction season.

What to Expect

Stage 1: Completed in 2023.

Stage 2: Late March – late June

Reconstruction of eastbound lanes from stage 1 limits to County L.

Mill and overlay pavement on WIS 83 (eastern end of project limits).

Rebuild south leg of WIS 20/County ES intersection with 21-day closure.

I-43 southbound entrance ramp and I-43 northbound exit ramps to be closed.

Stage 3: Late June – late fall 2024

Reconstruction of westbound lanes from County L to stage 1 limits.

Rebuild north leg of WIS 20/County ES intersection with 21-day closure.

Rebuild WIS 20/County L intersection with 14-day closure.

Mill and overlay pavement from County L to WIS 83 in Waterford.

Road will remain open to local traffic.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

Full closure near Racine/Walworth County line for retaining wall and shoulder widening construction.

I-43 southbound exit ramp and I-43 northbound entrance ramp to be closed.

Payne & Dolan is the prime contractor for the $12.9 million contract. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2025. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

