WIS 20 project in Walworth, Racine Counties, Evers approves

article

Governor Evers has signed a $12.9 million contract for a multi-year road rehabilitation project along WIS 20 in Walworth and Racine Counties, from Thomas Drive in the Village of East Troy to Buena Park Road in the Village of Waterford.

Work and closures began on Monday, July 31. Payne and Dolan is the prime contractor for the project and will implement the following:

2023 Project Improvements

New asphalt pavement

Storm sewer installation

Sanitary sewer improvements

12-inch water main installation

Pavement marking and new signage

What to Expect in 2023

Beginning July 31, WIS 20, between Thomas Drive to just west of County ES (Main Street), will be closed to through traffic ( traffic without a destination within the work zone ).

Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained.

2023 Detours

WIS 20 detour utilizes I-43 and US 12Construction is tentatively scheduled for completion in summer of 2025, weather permitting.2023: July 31 – late fall or early winter2024: Spring – late fall or early winter2025: Spring - summer (project completion)

Visit the project website at: https://projects.511wi.gov/20wal/