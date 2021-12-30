Winter storm warning, 3 counties beginning 3 p.m. Saturday

The National Weather Service has now issued a winter storm warning for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties to be in effect from 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1 through 6 a.m. on Sunday. Monitor the complete FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for updates.

The NWS warning says heavy snow and blowing snow is expected. Total snow accumulations could be 4 to 9 inches -- highest near the lake. Winds will be gusting 25 to 35 mph – again, highest near the lake.

Travel will become very difficult, the alert says. Heavy snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.

