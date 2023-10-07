Whitefish Bay playground attempted robbery, police arrest 3 teens

article

Whitefish Bay police arrested three teens involved in an attempted playground robbery Friday, Oct. 6.

Police said in a Facebook post that it happened at Cumberland Elementary School on Marlborough Drive around 6:30 p.m. It was reported that a teen with a gun, accompanied by two other teens, tried to take a football and a bicycle.

Officers arrived and found all three suspects. A 15-year-old Glendale boy was arrested for robbery. A 14-year-old boy from Milwaukee and 14-year-old girl from Virginia were arrested for their involvement.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830.