West Bend poll knife threats, man was out on bail

article

Police said a man armed with a knife who demanded staff to "stop the voting" at the West Bend library during the midterm elections Tuesday, Nov. 8 was out on bail for political threats.

The man, 38, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Police said further investigation revealed he intended to create a disturbance, knowing that disrupting the election would ensure an immediate police response.

He made no statements to suggest a political motive/affiliation, police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He was out on bail at the time, accused of posting fliers in downtown West Bend with political threats and racial language.

He was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges, including electioneering, election threats, terror threats and endangering safety with a dangerous weapon.

Voting was paused for about 30 minutes during the investigation on Tuesday afternoon.