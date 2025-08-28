West Bend attempted armed robbery; suspect breaks femur while fleeing

article

A man was arrested after authorities say he attempted to rob a West Bend gas station, and then injured himself while fleeing.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, Aug. 28 at about 2 a.m., West Bend police responded to an attempted armed robbery at a gas station near 18th and Washington.

A Washington County Sheriff's deputy was in the area and heard the initial dispatch over the radio, and saw a person matching the suspect's description near Washington and US Highway 45.

When the deputy tried to make contact, the suspect abandoned his bicycle and ran away. The suspect then jumped a fence near University Drive.

However, there was a 20-foot drop on the other side of that fence, and the suspect fell, suffering a broken femur.

The deputy took the suspect into custody and provided medical aid until rescue personnel arrived. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was identified as a 20-year-old Milwaukee man.

The West Bend Police Department is handling the criminal charges related to the armed robbery investigation, while the sheriff’s office issued an additional charge for resisting.