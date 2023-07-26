West Allis road rage shooting; 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested

article

A West Allis road rage shooting landed one man in the hospital and another in police custody Wednesday, July 26.

Police were called to the scene on Greenfield Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Initial investigation found there was an argument between two people who stopped in traffic near 103rd and Greenfield. It led to a fight, during which one motorist shot the other.

The motorist who was shot, identified as a 37-year-old New Berlin man, drove off and crashed into another vehicle near 106th and Greenfield. He kept driving and hit a pole near 124th and Greenfield before he came to a stop in a yard.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 37-year-old was then taken to a hospital for treatment, and police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The other motorist involved, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, remained at the scene and was arrested. A gun was recovered, and police said there is no danger ot the public.

The Brookfield Police Department, New Berlin Police Department and Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office assisted West Allis police.

Traffic was disrupted at several spots along Greenfield Avenue for roughly two hours due to the incidents.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call West Allis Police Lt. Gold at 414-302-8078.