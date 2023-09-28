Expand / Collapse search

West Allis police shooting; man dead, armed with knife

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 36-year-old man was shot and killed by police Thursday morning, Sept. 28 in West Allis

It happened near 71st and Greenfield.  

According to police, officers were called to the area around 6:30 a.m. for "family trouble." 

"It's definitely a domestic issue, and I won't get into whether violence was committed before the police got here or not," said Chief Patrick Mitchell, West Allis Police Department. 

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man who was armed with at least one knife. 

"Several officers discharged weapons and the adult male is deceased on the scene," said Chief Mitchell.

The West Allis police chief provides an update after a police shooting near 71st and Greenfield early on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Four officers fired their service weapons. One officer used "non-lethal force." 

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team was called to the scene. The Wauwatosa Police Department is the lead agency and they will take over the investigation. 

71st and Greenfield, West Allis

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post. 