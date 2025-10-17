article

The Brief Shots were fired at West Allis police officers during a high-speed chase. Prosecutors have now charged two people with multiple felonies in the case. The gunfire did not hit anyone, and no injuries were reported.



Milwaukee County prosecutors have now charged two people after shots were fired at West Allis police officers during a high-speed chase on Oct. 13.

In Court:

Court records show 26-year-old Jianna Hughley of West Allis and 20-year-old Preetkamal Singh of Oak Creek are both charged with multiple felonies, including two counts each of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said the chase stretched more than three miles and lasted roughly three-and-a-half minutes, during which the suspects ran multiple red lights and reached speeds up to 100 mph.

The West Allis Police Department said it began after officers were called for "suspicious activity" near 70th and Madison at around 1 a.m. The caller said a white SUV with no lights was blocking their vehicle.

Officers found the SUV near 70th and Greenfield and tried to stop it, but police said the driver sped away. A criminal complaint states someone inside the SUV fired numerous gunshots at officers during the chase, and police returned fire.

Police used stop sticks near 84th and Greenfield, and the SUV hit them but continued to flee into Wauwatosa. The chase ended when the SUV stopped near Glenview and Wisconsin, and the two people inside were taken into custody. Court filings identified those two people as Singh, the driver, and Hughley, a passenger.

Dig deeper:

A gun was found inside the SUV, per the complaint. There were no spent casings inside the vehicle. Police also found a "gooey substance" that field tested positive for methamphetamine, along with a digital scale "consistent with street level distribution."

The gunfire did not hit anyone, and no injuries were reported. The complaint said officers found 22 spent bullet casings along the pursuit route that were "consistent with" the gun found in the car.

During an interview with police, the complaint said Singh admitted he was the driver and that the vehicle belonged to Hughley. He said he fled from police because he "knew that he had an open warrant." As for who fired the gun, he said he was "on drugs and did not remember."