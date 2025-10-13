Shots fired at West Allis police during chase; 2 taken into custody

article

Two people were taken into custody on Monday morning, Oct. 13 after leading West Allis police on a chase. An occupant in the fleeing vehicle fired numerous gunshots at officers during the pursuit, police say.

Police chase & shots fired

The backstory:

According to West Allis police, the pursuit began after officers responded to a "suspicious activity call" around 1 a.m. in the area of 70th and Madison.

The caller reported that a white SUV with no lights on was blocking them as the caller was trying to leave the parking lot. As officers responded to the scene, they were informed the SUV was leaving the area with its headlights still off.

Officers located the SUV in the area of 70th and Greenfield and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The SUV did not pull over and fled from officers.

During the pursuit, an occupant of the SUV fired numerous gunshots at the West Allis officers. The West Allis officers returned gunfire during the pursuit.

Stop sticks were deployed in the area of 84th and Greenfield. The SUV struck the stop sticks but continued to flee northbound into Wauwatosa.

Two arrested

What we know:

The SUV came to a stop near Glenview and Wisconsin in Wauwatosa and the two occupants of the SUV were taken into custody.

A firearm was located and seized from the SUV.

Preliminary investigation indicates an occupant of the SUV fired at least 20 times at officers. These shots occurred between 71st and National to at least 84 and Washington.

Nobody was struck by gunfire or hurt during the incident.

A 26-year-old woman from West Allis and a 20-year-old man from Oak Creek were arrested.