West Allis police chase into Milwaukee; 2 in custody

Two people were taken into custody on Tuesday morning, July 9 following a police pursuit that began in West Allis and ended in Milwaukee.

According to police, around 1:40 a.m. an officer observed a suspicious occupied vehicle in a car dealership lot. As the officer approached, the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued.

The fleeing vehicle traveled into Wauwatosa, onto the interstate, and then exited on Hawley Road after stop sticks were deployed.

Hawley and Adler, Milwaukee

The vehicle came to a stop in the area of Hawley and Adler in Milwaukee and two males ran from the vehicle.

With the assistance from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wauwatosa Police Department, both males were located and taken into custody.