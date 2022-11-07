West Allis police chase, crash: Milwaukee man faces multiple charges

article

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple charges following a police chase and chase in West Allis – all allegedly tied to a stolen vehicle. The accused is Daejujuan Spivey – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great bodily harm (three counts)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl

Possession with intent to deliver control substance (cocaine)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, West Allis police received a Flock camera hit on a stolen Lexus around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The vehicle was traveling south on 70th Street at Walker. A police chase ensued involving multiple squads.

The complaint says the Lexus "accelerated to a high rate of speed as it reached 76th and National" -- and then ran the red light at that intersection "at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone." When the Lexus reached 76th and Pierce, the complaint says it rear ended an SUV that was traveling northbound on 76th Street. "The result of the collision caused the (SUV) to collide with a utility pole well off the street, causing multiple live electrical wires to call," the complaint says.

West Allis police chase crash

Officers spotted two persons near the Lexus after it crash. One was the defendant, Spivey, near the driver's door. He was taken into custody. Officers attempted to pursue the other person, but were unable to locate him. The complaint says officers "did recover a handgun on the second subject's flight path near the Hank Aaron trail."

Investigators conducted a search on the Lexus and located a black backpack inside. The complaint says "inside the front pocket of the Avengers backpack was a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance, suspected fentanyl." Officers also found baggies with suspected cocaine -- as well as a 9mm handgun with a "loaded magazine, and an additional round in the chamber on the front passenger floorboard," the complaint says.

West Allis police chase crash

Officials also recovered from the vehicle and Spivey eight cellphones. Search warrants were executed on the phones -- and the complaint says "videos depicting Spivey driving the stolen Lexus were observed. Those videos were from October 16 and October 24, 2022."

Spivey made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Nov. 3. Cash bond was set at $30,000. Spivey is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 14.