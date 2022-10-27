West Allis police chase, crash; 1 arrested, 3 hurt

article

A West Allis police chase ended with a crash, an arrest and three people hospitalized Wednesday night, Oct. 26.

Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle near 70th and National around 9:25 p.m. The vehicle sped up after turning onto National, and officers turned on their squad car's emergency lights to try to catch up with the vehicle.

The chase stretched several blocks until the stolen vehicle turned onto 76th Street, where it ultimately crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of 76th and Pierce.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There were four people in the vehicle that was hit. Three of them – two adults and a kid – were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle ran off from the crash scene. However, a passenger stayed and was taken into custody.