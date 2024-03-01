West Allis homicide: 2 men charged, arrest warrants issued

Two people are now charged in connection to a 2023 West Allis homicide. Court records show warrants were issued for their arrests on March 1.

Prosecutors accuse 25-year-old Alexzander Schlieve of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. Dawson Kurer, 25, is charged with harboring/aiding a felon.

West Allis police were called for a shooting on the morning of Oct. 18, 2023. At the scene near 64th and Lincoln, officers found the victim – since identified as 24-year-old Noah Phillips of Racine – dead in an apartment complex parking lot. An autopsy found he had three gunshot wounds and blunt force injuries.

Identifying Schlieve

According to a criminal complaint, a witness said he heard "pop" sounds and then looked out a window to see someone "yank" Phillips from the driver's seat of a silver car. That person then got into the car and drove away.

Alexzander Schlieve; Dawson Kurer

A friend of Phillips' spoke to police, per the complaint. The friend said Phillips was picking up a friend, "Chop," and driving "Chop" to Milwaukee. The friend said he knew "Chop" had given Phillips a "silver or gray" car in a drug trade, and investigators used a photo of the car to identify "Chop" as Schlieve.

Roughly an hour after police were called to the shooting, the complaint states the car was found on fire near 33rd and Vine in Milwaukee. Surveillance showed the driver of the car got out just before it started on fire. The witness identified the driver as the person who he saw "yank" Phillips from the car near 64th and Lincoln.

Investigators used surveillance from around the area, including from Milwaukee County Transit System buses, to track the car from the scene of the fire back to the area of 64th and Lincoln. Minutes before the homicide, the complaint states surveillance showed two people in the car – Schlieve the passenger, Phillips the driver.

Schlieve was arrested at his Port Washington apartment building the next day. The complaint states a woman told police that Schlieve was "scared and crying" because he "thought the FBI was outside looking for him," so he tried to hide. The woman also said she knew Schlieve had sold Phillips a car, but that Phillips still owed money for it and had stopped answering Schlieve's calls.

Identifying Kurer

The complaint states, during the time of the homicide, Schlieve's phone had incoming calls and texts that went unanswered. Phone records also showed that Schlieve had "routine contact" with one phone number, which police said belonged to Kurer – who lived a block-and-a-half from the homicide scene.

West Allis police arrested Kurer and asked him about the homicide, according to the complaint. Kurer said he knew Schlieve but denied being involved in the homicide. He identified a blue car seen driving behind Schlieve "in tandem" just before the car fire as the vehicle that he drove. Surveillance video captured the driver wearing a baseball cap. A woman identified the driver as Kurer, and the hat was found during a search of Kurer's home.

Crime scene near 64th and Lincoln, West Allis

Surveillance video from the area of 76th and Madison in West Allis showed the blue car park outside a liquor store roughly 30 minutes after the silver car was set on fire. Per the complaint, that video "clearly" showed the two people inside the car. Those same two people were seen in the same car in Port Washington later that day driving toward Schlieve's apartment building.

A review of phone records found Kurer and Schlieve contacted each other the morning of the homicide and planned to meet that day, the complaint states, and for Kurer to bring cocaine. Schlieve texted Kurer that morning: "Need you to whoop somebody for me."

Cell tower mapping placed Kurer's phone near his home in the time frame leading up to the homicide before moving to the area of 33rd and Vine around the time the silver car was set on fire.