West Allis homicide near 64th and Lincoln, car missing: police

West Allis police are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man Wednesday morning, Oct. 18.

It happened next to an apartment building near 64th and Lincoln. Police stopped short of calling it a carjacking, but said a car that was at the scene during the crime is now missing.

"I did see a person after the fire department got there," said Tom Surges. "They had the AED pads on the person."

West Allis police said the 24-year-old victim has no known ties to the area where he was killed.

"I noticed a car way out of place," said Nate Wiorek, who lives at the apartments. He said that car was parked next to his truck, and now regrets not saying anything to police sooner. "I should have been out here, I should have moved my truck. I could have stopped it."

Police Chief Patrick Mitchell said investigators are still working to compile a suspect description. He also could not give a description of the car that's now missing from the area.

"We don’t have any reason to fear for the safety of the residents in this area," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Allis police at 414-302-8000.