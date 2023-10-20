West Allis homicide: Suspect arrested in 64th and Lincoln shooting

article

West Allis police have arrested a 24-year-old Port Washington man in connection to a Wednesday, Oct. 18 homicide.

The fatal shooting happened next to an apartment building near 64th and Lincoln around 11:15 a.m. that morning. The suspect was arrested late Thursday night.

West Allis police also identified the victim as 24-year-old Noah Phillips of Racine. Phillips had no know connection to West Allis or the suspect, police added.

Police stopped short of calling it a carjacking, but said a car that was at the scene during the crime is now missing.

"We don’t have any reason to fear for the safety of the residents in this area," Police Chief Patrick Mitchell said at the time of the homicide. Police reiterated that stance Friday, announcing the suspect's arrest on Facebook.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call West Allis police at 414-302-8000.