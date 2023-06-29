West Allis fatal crash; Thomas McIntyre sentenced to 25 years

The driver who pleaded guilty to charges associated with a crash that killed a 4-year-old boy in summer 2022 learned his sentence in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, June 29.

"My whole life changed after June 15," said Sandra Gonzalez, victim's mother.

Family of 4-year-old Alexis Gonzalez recalled the day the child was killed in a car crash.

Alexis Calles Gonzalez

"The worst part was not even burying my son knowing he was dead. What’s worse is carrying on in his absence," Gonzalez said.

Surveillance video captured the crash near Highway 100 and National Avenue in West Allis last June. Gonzalez's mother, who was also in the car, told the court Alexis was celebrating a graduation.

Crash near Highway 100 and National Avenue, West Allis

"Why did he have to smash his car right against my family," said Albino Calles, victim's father.

The man behind the wheel was 27-year-old Thomas McIntyre, who admitted to police he was drinking and dealing with a mental health issue.

Thomas McIntyre

McIntyre and his family said that was not his character – and McIntyre took responsibility for what happened in court.

"My heart goes out to the Gonzalez family for the pain both emotional and physical that I’ve caused. I am so sorry," McIntyre said.

The judge called the wreck one of the worst traffic fatalities she has seen.

"I just cannot justify your actions though, sir, and the terrible fatality you caused," said Judge Jean Kies.

Judge Jean Kies

McIntyre was sentenced to 25 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision. The judge hopes her sentence will bring closure to both families – and that it sends a message to the community that if you are dealing with a mental health crisis, get help.