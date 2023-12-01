West Allis fatal crash; Jason Zamora sentenced, 8 years prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jason Zamora on Friday, Dec. 1 to eight years in prison plus an additional six years of extended supervision tied to a crash that killed a woman and injured another four people in West Allis in April.

The crash happened near 60th and Burnham in West Allis on Sunday morning, April 23. Zamora was charged with second-degree reckless homicide. On Friday, prior to sentencing, Zamora pleaded guilty to the charge.

Maryxa Zepeda, 18, died in the April crash – she was only 18 years old. The family said Zepeda died after the car she was in ran a red light and crashed into a Jeep around 12:30 a.m. The collision caused the vehicles to leave the roadway, striking two pedestrians outside a bar.

The 18-year-old Milwaukee man in the Jeep was taken to the hospital. The two pedestrians, a 53-year-old man and a 50-year-old man were also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Pontiac that Zepeda was riding in, who prosecutors say was Zamora, was taken to the hospital -- and arrested for suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.