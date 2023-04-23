West Allis crash; woman dead, 4 injured

article

Four people are injured and a woman dead after a serious crash near 60th and Burnham in West Allis on Sunday morning, April 23.

West Allis police received tips regarding a vehicle crash around 12:30 a.m. Officers saw two vehicles in front of a business on the intersection's southeast corner.

The initial police investigation found a Pontiac was traveling eastbound on Burnham when it ran a red light striking a Jeep. The collision caused the vehicles to leave the roadway striking two pedestrians.

Crash on 60th and Burnham

An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman who was a passenger in the Pontiac died. The 18-year-old Milwaukee man in the jeep was taken to the hospital. The two pedestrians, a 53-year-old man and a 50-year-old man were also taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.

Officials said driver impairment and speed are suspected to be factors in the crash.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 20-year-old West Allis man, was taken to the hospital and is under arrest for suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.