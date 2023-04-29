West Allis fatal crash, fundraiser organized for victim's family

article

Family and friends of Maryxa Zepeda, the young Milwaukee woman killed in a West Allis crash on April 23, grieved the loss with a fundraiser Saturday.

A friend helped set up the fundraiser in South Milwaukee, selling food to raise money for Maryxa's family.

"She was smart, she talked back. She was amazing. She was a hard-worker," said Jamila Zepeda, Maryxa's sister, after the crash.

You didn't have to know Maryxa to realize the pain her loved ones are feeling. She was 18 years old.

"We’ve had quite a bit of loss this past year, so I just really feel for people who lose their loved ones – especially something so sudden, too," said Stephanie Phillips, who attended the fundraiser. "I really feel for that, and I want to support the family."

Fundraiser for Maryxa Zepeda

People lined up Saturday afternoon, many of whom never met Maryxa, to support a family met with tragedy.

"We keep losing all these young lives, and so we drove out here today for the fundraiser and to support the family even though I don’t know her personally," said Marisela Torres. "May her soul rest in peace."

Maryxa was a passenger in a car driven by 20-year-old Jason Zamora. He's now charged with second-degree reckless homicide, accused of blowing through a stoplight. Police believe alcohol and speed played a role.

"It just needs to end. Where do we begin with it other than supporting right now?" Torres said.

Much of that support for the family came from strangers, like Torres and Phillips.

Crash near 60th and Burnham, West Allis

"Stay strong," Phillips said. "Unfortunately with grief, I don’t think it ever really gets better."

The fundraiser served as an example of the good that comes during the toughest times.

"She’s always going to be with them like a guardian angel," said Phillips.

"No matter what’s going on behind all these reckless high-speed chases, accidents, shootings and whatnot, Milwaukee’s a beautiful, beautiful city," Torres said.

A GoFundeMe online fundraiser was set up to help Maryxa's family with funeral costs.

In addition to Maryxa's death, Zamora and three others were injured in the crash.