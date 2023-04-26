West Allis crash; woman dead, 4 hurt, man charged

A woman was killed, and four people were injured, including two people who happened to be on the sidewalk, in a crash near 60th and Burnham in West Allis on Sunday morning, April 23. On Wednesday, West Allis police announced prosecutors charged Jason Zamora, 20, with second-degree reckless homicide.

Maryxa Zepeda, 18, died in the crash, according to family, with a memorial honoring her life inches from the evidence that led to her death.

"She was only 18 years old," said Jamila Zepeda, Maryxa's sister.

Maryxa Zepeda

The family said Maryxa Zepeda died after the car she was in ran a red light and crashed into a Jeep around 12:30 a.m.

"My family is feeling horrible," said Draco, Maryxa's cousin. "That was my little cousin. It's really messed up."

Before the crash, they said she was at a family party and left with someone she knew. Jamila Zepeda said her sister was a passenger in the car.

"She was smart. She talked back," said Jamila. "She was amazing. She was a hard worker."

Crash on 60th and Burnham

The collision caused the vehicles to leave the roadway, striking two pedestrians outside a bar.

"I was worrying about the other people, not just my cousin," said Draco.

The 18-year-old Milwaukee man in the Jeep was taken to the hospital. The two pedestrians, a 53-year-old man and a 50-year-old man were also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Pontiac that Maryxa Zepeda was riding in, who prosecutors say was Zamora, was taken to the hospital and arrested for suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. Maryxa Zepeda's family said the 18-year-old woman knew him well.

Crash on 60th and Burnham

"I hope he gets to live with that guilt for the rest of his life," said Jamila Zepeda. "That he took my sister."

Police believe alcohol and speed could have led to the crash that took Maryxa Zepeda's life.

Her family has created a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help with funeral costs.