WBA Awards: FOX6 wins News Operation of the Year
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association announced its 2024 awards on Saturday, and FOX6 News is proud to announce its selection as large market News Operation of the Year. It was one of 26 awards FOX6 News won this year:
- News Operation of the Year – WITI-TV
- Best Website – FOX6Now.com
- Best Use of Social Media – FOX6 News Digital Team
- Best Morning Newscast – FOX6 WakeUp News at 7
- Best Evening Newscast – FOX6 News at 4: Live at the RNC
- Best News Writing – Unclaimed
- Best Hard News/Investigative – Utter Disregard
- Best Weather Coverage – Rob Haswell
- Best Series or Documentary – Water Wars
- Best Feature – The Magic of Music
- Best Live On-Scene Reporting – Aaron Maybin, Jason Calvi
- Best Use of Video – Fees for Body Camera Redactions
- Best Sports Reporting – A Hershey Treat
- Best Image Promotion – FOX6 Investigators 25th Anniversary
- Best Weather Promotion – Weather Experts - Winter 2024
- Best Sports Promotion – FOX6 Football Fest
- Best Topical Promotion – Unlicensed Drivers, End of the Line
- Best Commercial or Underwriting Announcement – Shaker's Cigar Bar
- Best Web Story – Wakesurfing boats on WI lakes; calls to restrict 'monster trucks' of water, Unclaimed veteran's remains stored 11 months due to 'clerical error'
- Best Original Digital Content – FOX6 Kids: What is Local TV News?
- Best Online Personality – Ben Handelman, Rob Haswell
- Best Online Breaking News Coverage – Police Shooting in Milwaukee During RNC
The Source: Information in this report is from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.