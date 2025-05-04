Expand / Collapse search

WBA Awards: FOX6 wins News Operation of the Year

Updated  May 4, 2025 4:42pm CDT
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Brief

    • The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association announced its 2024 awards on Saturday, May 3.
    • FOX6 News is proud to announce its selection as News Operation of the Year.
    • It was one of 26 awards FOX6 News won this year.

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association announced its 2024 awards on Saturday, and FOX6 News is proud to announce its selection as large market News Operation of the Year. It was one of 26 awards FOX6 News won this year:

The Source: Information in this report is from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

NewsMilwaukee