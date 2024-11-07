Milwaukee County Zoo's Steam locomotive completes final laps

The Brief The Milwaukee County Zoo sold its steam engines to a preservation society in the Wisconsin Dells. If you want to visit the Riverside and Greater Northern Railroad, it is open every day in the summer and on weekends in the spring and fall. Of all the things to see at the Milwaukee County Zoo, there are few attractions that create as many smiles as what rolls down the tracks around the grounds.



The Milwaukee County Zoo steam locomotive engines have been a staple since the zoo’s inception. However, the attraction is no longer the same after a big decision. The zoo is parting ways with its steam engines to make way for new diesel engine locomotives that are currently on order.

"When you're 16 and start a job you don’t ever think you’ll be in the cab of a steam engine," said Calvin Schickel, the Rides and Attractions Specialist Lead.

On a sunny Sunday in October, Schickel invited FOX6 News along for what would be the zoo's steam engine's last laps around the zoo.

Operating the equipment would make Willy Wonka proud.

"I got boiler pressure here, I got steam pressure here," said Schickel as he pointed out different gauges.

As the train lurched forward and made its familiar chugging noises, Schickel says there is no better place to be than in the front of the train. As the heads of children stick out behind him, many of the passengers don’t realize the gravity of the moment, that their ride would be this locomotive’s last here.

"We’re sad to see it go but excited for the future," Schickel said.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is parting ways with their steam engines. Instead, new diesel engines have been ordered to take their place.

Schickel called the move bittersweet.

"As sad as it is to see this equipment leave because it’s been a big part of my life and a lot of other people’s lives, we’re really excited to move into the next era and inspire new people," Schickel said.

The new tier 4 diesel trains will come with new technology that includes cameras, air conditioning and will be better for the environment.

"There’s guys sitting in here eight hours a day," Schickel said. "On a 90 degree day next to a 300 degree boiler, it’s uncomfortable."

Not everyone is as excited.

"All 3 of us like the smell, and the sound," said Treigh Bowlin.

Bowlin arrived at the zoo the moment it opened to ride his favorite attraction on its last day with his dad.

"It’s been here so long, but things change," says Bowlin.

This piece of Milwaukee County history has reached the end of its tracks.

"It’s really interesting actually," Schickel said. "Journal Sentinel donated the money in ‘55 for the railroad to be built. The park wasn’t even here yet."

Before animals ever arrived at the zoo, this train helped bring them here.

"The original purpose of this railroad was to show the community the construction of the zoo. So the Journal Sentinel put in the money to help build the train track so people who were coming on and investing, looking and seeing this new project were able to come on and see it grow," Schickel said. "A lot of aspects of the zoo were built around the train. Which is something a lot of people don’t know. I think it’s very cool."

The original two locomotives at the zoo included one steam engine built by a company in the Wisconsin Dells.

By 1977, a new locomotive was brought on board. Named after the year the Milwaukee Journal’s chairman Irwin Maier was hired, the 1924 has run countless journeys in its 47 years in service.

On its final day in service, crowds filled the train to experience a steam engine at the zoo one last time.

But the train’s journey is far from over.

"It’s quite the locomotive," said Bob Welke. "We’re quite excited to have it here at home."

A day later, work in the zoo’s machine shop is being watched closely by the group who will be its new owner.

"It’s going to go in our shop and sit in the exact same spot that it was built in," Welke said.

Welke is the president of the Riverside and Greater Northern Railroad. It’s the same company that built this train. The company closed in 1980 but reopened as a preservation society nearly a decade later.

"With this engine, we will own not only the first, but also the last 50-inch gauge steam engine built by the Sandleys," says Welke.

They’ve been eyeing this equipment and spent the last year working to purchase this and other steam trains from the zoo.

"The 1924 is going to be used quite a bit when we get her up there," Welke said. "We’re all looking forward to putting her up in service and seeing her run with all of the other engines."

As it’s loaded onto a truck, the team takes a moment to take one last picture.

Nearly half a century after its arrival at the zoo, former Milwaukee County Zoo employee Ken Ristow stands in the exact spot for its departure. Ristow worked at the zoo for more than 25 years and retired with his services no longer needed.

His emotions get the best of him as the train is ready for a new home. Ristow will be following it. He was hired as an employee at the Riverside and Greater Northern Railroad.

He and others are ready to create new smiles, on a new track.

"Life is not over," Welke said. "Just on to a new chapter."

The Milwaukee County Zoo said they expect their new diesel trains to arrive in the spring. In the meantime, their other diesel locomotive will take you around the track.

If you want to visit the Riverside and Greater Northern Railroad, it is open every day in the summer and on weekends in the spring and fall.