Milwaukee Admirals super fan gets special 'Hershey' treat

There's a special corner of Panther Arena at Milwaukee Admirals games called "Cooper's Corner."

Recently, it was temporarily moved to another arena for a very special reason.

There’s one constant in sports, change. Every game, every season and every team will have it.

But change isn’t always easy for the fans, especially the diehard fans.

Cooper Schulz is a Admirals super fan. It was at Cooper’s Corner that he and Jimmy Huntington met and created a friendship.

But in July 2023, Huntington signed with the Hershey Bears and would no longer be making regular check-ins at Cooper's Corner.

But recently, he was able to reconnect with Schulz – this time on the bench in Hershey at a Bears game.

"Just seeing him, I think it was like, he didn’t know what to say," Huntington said. "Even me, I was like hey what’s up buddy? How you doing? He was like so happy and you know, like I said, there’s more than hockey in life and I think I’m going to enjoy that weekend the most that I can."

After the game, Schulz’s smile got even bigger because Huntington gave him a huge hug, along with a jersey, stick and gloves.

"To me it’s great. He’s my favorite player from the Bears," Schulz said. "I like him a lot. Jimmy gave a stick and a jersey, like, I’m so happy for him. Like, Jimmy is like a fun guy, too."

A memory for life, and more importantly, a friend for life.