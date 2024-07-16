Police shooting on Milwaukee's north side, Ohio officer involved

FOX6 News has learned from two independent sources that a police officer from Columbus, Ohio has shot a person near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, July 16. This location is a little more than a mile from the Republican National Convention security perimeter.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene – and reports the deceased is an adult male. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, July 17.

Police shooting near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee

Victim was homeless

The Street Angels and family members tell FOX6 News the man who was shot was homeless – and known within the neighborhood.

Secret Service involved in probe

FOX6 News has learned Milwaukee police are handling the investigation at the scene. However, the U.S. Secret Service is playing some role. No officers have been injured.

Reaction

ACLU of Wisconsin Executive Director Dr. Melinda Brennan

"We are aware of the fatal civilian shooting by Columbus, Ohio Police that took place in the King Park neighborhood, approximately a mile away from the Fiserv Forum, well outside of the RNC security perimeter. As we wait for more details to surface, we're calling for a full and transparent investigation into what exactly led to the shooting, including the swift release of any bodycam footage pertaining to the encounter.

More than 4,000 additional law enforcement officials are in Milwaukee for the RNC, and we've long feared how this heavy police presence could increase the risk of deadly police encounters, especially by out-of-state officers who don’t know and aren’t accountable to our community. We offer our condolences to the friends and family of the person killed."