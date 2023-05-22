Wauwatosa police pursuit, fleeing driver picked up before 2nd chase

Wauwatosa police released video of two chases that happened on March 15.

Police said the first started around 8 p.m. on Burleigh near the Menomonee River Parkway, where officers tried stopping a Hyundai that they believed may have been stolen. The driver failed to stop, police said. The chase ended near Hampton and Appleton when the Hyundai became disabled.

Before that, the video shows his tires sparking.

According to police, the driver was actually picked up by a "known female associate," and the next chase started.

It came to an end when the man and woman ran into the man's home near 89th and Stark. Both were arrested.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

An investigation revealed the Hyundai wasn't stolen, but police said there was a gun and drugs inside.