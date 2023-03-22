Wauwatosa Mayfair Road pursuit, standoff, man arrested

A driver was arrested after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop along Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa.

Police shared the video on social media on Wednesday, March 22.

Wauwatosa police said officers saw a vehicle without proper license plates and tried stopping it, but the driver sped off.

Officers used a tire deflation device to slow the vehicle down. The driver then went over a concrete median, and the car became disabled.

The driver then took off running, entering a waiting vehicle, fleeing again.

Police said he was arrested after a short standoff at his home.

Officers recovered a rifle and drugs from the vehicle that initially fled from police.