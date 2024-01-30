Wauwatosa police chase; Gamila May sentenced, 12 months probation

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Gamila May on Jan. 22 to 12 months probation for her role in a Wauwatosa police chase in March 2023.

May face a charge of neglecting a child and resisting/failing to stop. In court on Jan. 22, the neglecting a child charge was dismissed – and May pleaded guilty to the resisting charge. The judge then sentenced May to seven months in the House of Correction – and stayed that sentence, instead placing May on 12 months probation.

Davion Newson and Gamila May

May was charged in this case along with Davion Newson. Newson will be sentenced on Feb. 2 after pleading guilty to second-degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude officer and felony bail jumping.

Case details

Wauwatosa police said officers saw a vehicle with heavily tinted windows and dealer plates on March 15, 2023 -- but no buyer's guide in the window, as by required by law. They tried stopping the vehicle near 102nd and Burleigh, but the driver took off.

Police say Newson was driving as officers pursued him on Burleigh.

Officers used a tire deflation device to slow the vehicle down near 90th and Burleigh.

Prosecutors say Newson nearly hit people in the parking lots of Speedway near 84th and Appleton and the nearby J&M Quik Mart. After he drove over a curb near Appleton and Hampton, Milwaukee police shut down the intersection.

The driver then went over a concrete median, and the car became disabled, ending the first pursuit after 4.7 miles. Prosecutors say it reached 87 miles per hour.

After that, the complaint says Newson jumped into a waiting white SUV.

According to prosecutors, May was driving that vehicle. She told investigators she and Newson had been at a family therapy appointment, and Newson left while she was in the parking lot crying. She said she soon got a call from him that he had a flat tire and needed her to come pick him up. She said she went to the area near Appleton and Hampton with a baby in the back seat of the SUV and saw that police were pursuing Newson. She said Newson jumped into the SUV and the second pursuit began. The complaint said an officer cut his hand trying to get Newson out of the SUV, which took off, nearly striking two Milwaukee police officers.

This pursuit lasted nearly a mile and reached 90 miles per hour. May said at one point, she crawled into the back seat to hold the baby, who had rolled from the car seat during the chase. She said she told Newson to pull over.

Newson was arrested after prosecutors say he ran into a home near 92nd and Hampton with May, who was carrying the baby. The complaint says he used May and the baby to block the doorway to assist in his escape. He ran into the basement for 30 minutes before he was ultimately taken into custody.

Prosecutors say a rifle, crack cocaine, fentanyl, scales, a suspected cutting agent and five cellphones were found in the vehicle(s).