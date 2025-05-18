Wauwatosa police chase ends in crash in Milwaukee, 6 arrested

article

The Brief Six people, aged 16 to 18, were arrested following a police pursuit on Sunday, May 18. The pursuit started in Wauwatosa and ended in a crash in Milwaukee. Police determined the vehicle was stolen.



Several people, aged 16 to 18, were arrested after a police chase in Wauwatosa ended in a crash in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, May 18, 2025.

Police chase

What we know:

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, just before 1 a.m., an officer was in the area of 62nd and State and saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, without any lights on, and the people inside were wearing masks.

Police noted the suspicious behavior and the vehicle description was radioed to other officers. Police say the area has seen burglaries and cars stolen recently.

A short time later, officers relocated the suspicious vehicle and attempted to stop it around 53rd and Vliet in Milwaukee.

Vliet Street

The vehicle did not stop and instead fled from the police, causing a pursuit to begin.

Crash in Milwaukee

What we know:

Near 35th and Vliet, the vehicle crashed into another person's vehicle, causing minor injuries to that person.

Police say several suspects ran away from the crash scene while others stayed in the vehicle, suffering from various serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Officers determined the vehicle was stolen and six suspects, ages ranging from 16-18, were arrested.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.