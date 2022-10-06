Wauwatosa carjackings, Glendale police arrest 2

article

The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 6 announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in three recent carjackings or attempted carjackings.

According to Wauwatosa police, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 73rd and Hillcrest last week. A second victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 68th and Center on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Wednesday, the Glendale Police Department responded to an attempted armed carjacking at Bayshore Town Center. There, the two suspects were arrested.

During the investigation, Glendale police recovered the two vehicles stolen in Wauwatosa. The handgun that was believed to have been used in the carjackings was recovered as well.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, police said.