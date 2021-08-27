Wauwatosa free steering wheel locks available: police

article

The Wauwatosa Police Department is giving out free steering wheel locks on Saturday, Aug. 28 to Kia owners who live or work in the city.

The giveaway is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Russ Darrow Kia near North Avenue and Mayfair Road, the dealership partnering with police and Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers.

According to Wauwatosa police, the city has seen a rise in motor vehicle thefts, 38% of which are Kias. Newer model Kias that have keyed ignitions are most vulnerable and susceptible to theft, police said; the automaker is aware of the issues and all model year 2022 vehicles will be standard outfitted with an engine immobilizer.

The steering wheel locks will be available to owners whose Kia vehicle is not outfitted with an engine immobilizer. Proof of ownership is required, and the locks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis – supply is limited.

Additionally, information and education on preventing vehicle theft will be provided.

Wauwatosa's police department is the latest to offer free steering wheel locks in the area.

Earlier in the week, the UW-Milwaukee Police Department announced it has free locks available for students, faculty or staff who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles. Anyone interested is required to provide proof of ownership and should call 414-229-4627.