Café Hollander in Wauwatosa will partially reopen on Friday after historic floods left the restaurant dealing with substantial water damage in August.

Reopening for TosaFest

What's next:

Lowlands Group, which owns and operates all five Café Hollander locations, said the restaurant will reopen its bar and patio for TosaFest. The long-running street festival takes place on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6.

After that, the Café Hollander bar and patio will stay open with limited weekend hours and a limited food and drink menu. Those post-TosaFest hours will be:

Friday: 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Repairs will continue, and Lowlands Group anticipates it will fully reopen the Wauwatosa restaurant by the end of September.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Wauwatosa Café Hollander

Wauwatosa restaurant flood damage

The backstory:

Café Hollander saw substantial water damage after historic floods hit southeast Wisconsin last month. The restaurant's kitchen, located at ground level nearest to the Menomonee River, was extensively flooded.

Lowlands Group said the restaurant's 75 employees were placed at other restaurants the company owns and operates in the meantime.

Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, a Lowlands Group restaurant located across from Café Hollander on the same side of State Street, did not have any damage as a result of the same floods.

