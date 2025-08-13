Wauwatosa flood damage; Café Hollander kitchen damaged by water

The Brief The kitchen at Wauwatosa's Café Hollander suffered significant water damage from recent flooding. Repairs are expected to be complete by the end of September.



A downtown Wauwatosa restaurant is dealing with significant damage from the recent severe flooding.

What we know:

Café Hollander saw substantial water damage. The restaurant's kitchen is located at the ground level of the building, nearest to the river. It was extensively flooded.

Lowlands Group owns the restaurant and officials said the kitchen will be closed for about six weeks. The hope is to have the restaurant fully operational by the end of September.

What they're saying:

"We have about 75 employees here and were able to place all of them at our other restaurants. So nobody's employment is disrupted. Our manager teams are at other restaurants or overseeing the remodeling. So we have been really, really happy that we have been able to keep everybody employed," said Eric Wagner, Lowlands Group.

Lowlands Group also runs the Buckatabon Tavern & upper Club located across from Café Hollander. It did not have any damage and is open for business.

Buckatabon will also open for breakfast beginning on Monday, Aug 18, to accommodate any early morning diners.

