The Brief The TOSA Foundation donated $1 million to support Hart Park flood recovery. Wauwatosa was among the hardest-hit areas in southeast Wisconsin. Portions of the park are expected to reopen. Unsafe areas will remain fenced off.



The TOSA Foundation donated $1 million to support Hart Park flood recovery, the city announced on Thursday.

Hart Park damage

Local perspective:

Officials said the donation will go toward repairs and restoration after the park sustained significant damage from historic floods earlier this month.

Wauwatosa was among the hardest-hit areas in southeast Wisconsin. A major loss was the turf field at the park's stadium, which suffered extensive flood damage.

City staff will evaluate the damage to determine how to best allocate the $1 million.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Flood damage at Hart Park, Wauwatosa

What they're saying:

In a statement, Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said:

"This summer’s flooding was devastating for Wauwatosa. We saw water levels and damage that will be remembered as one of the most significant events in our history. This generous gift is a major boost for our community – financially and psychologically. It will help us to repair community spaces and to ensure that Hart Park remains a safe gathering place for generations to come. On behalf of the City of Wauwatosa and our residents, I want to extend our deepest thanks to the TOSA Foundation for its remarkable generosity."

When will Hart Park reopen?

What's next:

Portions of Hart Park, including the pedestrian bridge from the Farmer's Market area, are expected to reopen on Thursday. Unsafe areas will remain fenced off.

Tennis courts and volleyball courts will reopen in the next week, while the stadium and softball fields will be closed long-term.

Access to the park will reopen at 70th Street, while traffic via 72nd Street will be closed to traffic.

The Senior Center in the Muellner Building is expected to reopen within the next two weeks, though the building’s elevator will remain out of service for an extended period. Hart Park's Rotary Stage and grassy areas will be accessible.

However, large events and rentals at both the Rotary Stage and Muellner Building will not be accommodated in the coming months. Rental availability will vary based on the space.

TosaFest still on

Local perspective:

In the village, TosaFest will go on as scheduled on Friday, Sept. 5 and Saturday, Sept. 6.

The long-running street festival features live music on multiple stages, beer gardens, food trucks, vendors and more. It takes place on State Street between Harmonee and Wauwatosa avenues, as well as down Underwood and Harwood avenues.