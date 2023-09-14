Milwaukee woman stole $100K from former employer: complaint

article

A Milwaukee woman is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from her former employer from December 2021 through October 2022 and laundering the money.

Prosecutors say 43-year-old Tiffany Little made dozens of unauthorized transactions, and court records indicate she has prior convictions for similar crimes.

According to a criminal complaint, the co-owner of a Wauwatosa medical transport company told investigators he hired Little, "an old friend," in July 2021. He said he was "aware she had done prison time" but "wanted to give her a chance" and needed an office assistant. That work, he said, included basic office work, paying drivers and tracking payroll.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In August 2022, the complaint states the co-owner said the company started a new contract with another business – but noticed payments were not coming in. When the co-owner asked Little where the money was and why he did not have it, she "became defensive" and refused to give him the bank account information.

The co-owner checked the accounts he did have access to, per the complaint, which showed several "strange payments" to Little's payroll account number. There were other "random checks" made from the business' account to hers. The next time he confronted Little, she began lying about it and was fired.

In all, the complaint states Little obtained $101,877.22 in misappropriated funds from the business and laundered $84,966.27 of it through various bank accounts.

Court records show Little was charged in another Milwaukee County money laundering case in July 2023. She was also convicted in a 2017 Ozaukee County theft from business case and a 2009 Waukesha County identity theft case.